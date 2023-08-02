Homicide investigation underway after 4-year-old dies in hospital

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A homicide investigation is underway after a 4-year-old died at Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. The child was later identified as Ke'andre Jolly.
Lafayette Police Liuetenant Justin Hartman said Friday at 5:45 p.m. medics went to an apartment on the 800 block of N 13th Street in Lafayette for a call about a child not breathing. Jolly was flown to Riley Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
Hartman said after Jolly's death, the case is now a homicide investigation led by the coroner's office, with an autopsy scheduled for today.
News 18 has reached out to the Marion County Coroner's office. As of the publication of this article, we have not yet heard back.