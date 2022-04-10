Homeless dog makes amazing transformation and gets adopted

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A helpless dog left on the side of the county road in a rain storm has an incredible transformation.
Meet Levi! He's a happy-go-lucky 2-year-old dog so full of love and gratitude. However, it wasn't always this way for this sweet canine. This is a stark contrast from where he was just 5 months ago.
Levi was found on the side of a country road in a plastic cage left in a terrible storm. He was drenched, terrified, and so underweight, that he was thought to be just a puppy.
"Absolutely soaking wet! We don't know how long he was in there and absolutely terrified of people," said Shelter Director, Brittany Tommila.
Workers at the Almost Home Humane Society used a lot of patience, love and treats. Weeks later, Levi began to shine; he began wagging his tail non-stop, and greeting everybody as if to say, "thank you for not giving up on me."
"Definitely took a couple days before we could interact with him and a lot of slow steps. Coming in and sitting with him not trying to touch him, and letting him tell us when he had enough and slowly building that trust," Tommila said.
Levi is a bundle of joy and happiness, and an uplifting story for those who rescue deserving dogs like Levi everyday. They say, it's outcomes like this, one that keeps them going.
More positive news for Levi; just a few days ago, Levi found his forever home! He was adopted, and the owner was as excited as Levi. The biggest smiles on both of their faces appeared before our eyes!
From everyone at News 18, please consider helping a homeless pet and making a friend for life. You can visit Almost Home Animal Shelter in Lafayette to find your forever companion.