Home Run Derby and Celebrity Softball Game is a home run

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Some familiar faces in Greater Lafayette were playing for a purpose at Loeb Stadium Sunday afternoon.
The Home Run Derby and Celebrity Softball Game was all fun and games as local legends took to the field to play for a good cause. Some of those players included Lafayette Police Chief, Scott Galloway, U.S. Rep. Chris Campbell, West Lafayette Mayor John Dennis, and WLFI's very own Chad Evans.
All proceeds benefit Joyful Journey Adult Day Service. Joyful Journey Director, Bess Witcosky told News 18 that the organization got the idea after attending Loeb Stadium last year. benefit Joyful Journey Adult Day Service.
"When we were at the Aviators game last summer for Non-Profit of the Night, we saw the beautiful stadium and I'm like 'we have got to do this.,'" Witcosky said. "We need out community to come out to have a home run derby to have their chance to hit it over the fence. And then also, what's more fun than having local celebrities, the people that we know and love in our community to come and play against each other?"
Joyful Journey's mission is to provide socially engaging activities to improve quality of life, well-being, and independence for adults experiencing changes in mobility.
The softball game was 4 innings long, and the teams were named the Home Pl8's and The Classics.