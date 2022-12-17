Holiday Pops concert returns to Long Center

Weather Alert

...SLICK SPOTS POSSIBLE TONIGHT MAINLY NORTH OF INTERSTATE 70 AND EAST OF INTERSTATE 69... Light snow showers will continue to move across central Indiana through the overnight. A dusting of snow is possible over areas north of I-70 and east of I-69. The snow showers and freezing temperatures will create some slick spots, especially on elevated surfaces like bridges and overpasses. Motorists and pedestrians should use extra caution tonight.