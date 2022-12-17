Holiday Pops concert returns to Long Center

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Lafayette Symphony Orchestra's Holiday Pops concert returns to the Long Center for the Performing Arts once again.
Saturday at 7:30 p.m. the orchestra played holiday favorites led by Music Director and Conductor Maestro Nick Palmer.
The program included music from "The Polar Express", "Hook", and Trans-Siberian Orchestra, along with others like "Sleigh Ride" and "The Nutcracker."
The orchestra's executive director, Sara Mummey, says it's a special thing to be the only symphony orchestra in the region.
"It's really a treasure for the greater Lafayette community and for our entire region to have a professional symphony performing right in the heart of it and providing unique concert (and) live music experiences that you can't get anywhere else in our area," she said.
This was the last performance of the year for the orchestra. But Mummey invites those who may have missed tonight to catch the symphony in 2023.