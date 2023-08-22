Highest temperatures of 2023 to hit Thursday

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM WEDNESDAY TO
MIDNIGHT EDT THURSDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
110 expected.

* WHERE...Tippecanoe County.

* WHEN...From 8 AM Wednesday to midnight EDT Thursday night.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Management
have declared an Air Action Quality Day, IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT
EDT TONIGHT.

An Air Quality Action Day for Ozone has been issued. Ozone levels
are expected to be in the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups range.
Active children and adults, and people with respiratory disease,
such as asthma should limit prolonged outdoor exposure.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

For additional information, please visit the IDEM Smog page at:

https://apps.idem.in.gov/smogwatch

Highest temperatures of 2023 to hit Thursday

  • Updated
  • 0
Heatwave

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Tippecanoe County is under an excessive heat watch according to the National Weather Service. It lasts until Friday.

The N.W.S. said the next few days can bring dangerously hot temperatures.

Heat index values can reach up to 108.

The increased humidity and heat increases the chances for heat related illness, like heat stroke.

People working outside or doing outdoor sports and activities are the most vulnerable, like Dylan Spivey, a construction worker at a project on McCormick Road in West Lafayette.

"Today hasn't been so bad, I've been working in the shade," he said Tuesday afternoon. "But, like, yesterday it was pretty bad. Getting drenched in sweat and then the mud and everything."

Thursday is supposed to be the hottest day of 2023 so far in Greater Lafayette. The high is supposed to reach 97 degrees, beating out the previous high of 94 degrees.

"We take frequent breaks to hydrate and everything, just packing the cooler in the morning," he said. "Keeping cold water on site. I mean, sometimes, yeah, if you get too hot its good just to stand back and take a breath. But, not so much affecting productivity."

Tags

Recommended for you