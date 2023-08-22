Highest temperatures of 2023 to hit Thursday

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Tippecanoe County is under an excessive heat watch according to the National Weather Service. It lasts until Friday.
The N.W.S. said the next few days can bring dangerously hot temperatures.
Heat index values can reach up to 108.
The increased humidity and heat increases the chances for heat related illness, like heat stroke.
People working outside or doing outdoor sports and activities are the most vulnerable, like Dylan Spivey, a construction worker at a project on McCormick Road in West Lafayette.
"Today hasn't been so bad, I've been working in the shade," he said Tuesday afternoon. "But, like, yesterday it was pretty bad. Getting drenched in sweat and then the mud and everything."
Thursday is supposed to be the hottest day of 2023 so far in Greater Lafayette. The high is supposed to reach 97 degrees, beating out the previous high of 94 degrees.
"We take frequent breaks to hydrate and everything, just packing the cooler in the morning," he said. "Keeping cold water on site. I mean, sometimes, yeah, if you get too hot its good just to stand back and take a breath. But, not so much affecting productivity."