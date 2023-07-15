High school volunteer piano group plays to connect

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A community service piano group made up of high school students is trying to lift spirits one performance at a time.
Da Capo, meaning "From the beginning," in Italian, came to West Lafayette Junior/Senior High School after COVID-19 brought isolation to many communities, including communities of senior citizens.
Joshua Kim, the group's leader, says he joined forces with fellow pianist Chloe Park from Fort Wayne, who founded the group, to establish the West Lafayette chapter.
"Our journey exemplifies the transformative power of music and community engagement," Kim wrote in an email to the WLFI newsroom.
Kim says their concerts, like the latest one Saturday afternoon at Westminster Village retirement home, serve as a powerful reminder that music has the ability to heal, uplift, and forge lasting connections among people of all ages.