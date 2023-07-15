 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT EDT
MONDAY NIGHT...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Management
have declared an Air Action Quality Day, in effect from midnight
tonight to midnight EDT Monday night.

An Air Quality Action Day for PM 2.5 has been issued. Fine
particulate levels are expected to be in the Unhealthy for Sensitive
Groups range. Active children and adults, and people with
respiratory disease, such as asthma should limit prolonged outdoor
exposure.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

For additional information, please visit the IDEM Smog page at:

https://apps.idem.in.gov/smogwatch

High school volunteer piano group plays to connect

  • Updated
  • 0

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A community service piano group made up of high school students is trying to lift spirits one performance at a time. 

Da Capo, meaning "From the beginning," in Italian, came to West Lafayette Junior/Senior High School after COVID-19 brought isolation to many communities, including communities of senior citizens.

Joshua Kim, the group's leader, says he joined forces with fellow pianist Chloe Park from Fort Wayne, who founded the group, to establish the West Lafayette chapter.

"Our journey exemplifies the transformative power of music and community engagement," Kim wrote in an email to the WLFI newsroom.

Kim says their concerts, like the latest one Saturday afternoon at Westminster Village retirement home, serve as a powerful reminder that music has the ability to heal, uplift, and forge lasting connections among people of all ages.

Tags

Recommended for you