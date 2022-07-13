Herrick Conferences celebrate 50 years

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — This week, the Purdue University Campus welcomes back the Herrick Conferences.
650 attendees have come to West Lafayette for the 50th anniversary. These people from 30 different countries talk about the future of compressor engineering, refrigeration, air-conditioning and high performance buildings.
One focus of many researchers is reducing carbon emissions.
"40% of all energy in the US is used in buildings," Herrick Conferences General Chair and Purdue Mechanical Engineering Professor Eckhard Groll said. "Typically for air conditioning in the summer, for heating in the winter; it's a large energy consumer. If we can reduce this energy, then we don't have to produce as much."
352 papers are being presented. Groll said that the pandemic has influenced the world of ventilation research.
"Whenever we have a crisis situation there will be funding available to do more research and to better understand, then develop new technology that can appropriately prepare the air to create these safe environments," Groll said.
He also said that safety is a main concern and the focus for many researchers.
"We still want to keep every human the most comfortable, the most productive, safe too, in a safe environment," Groll said. "What people that are attending this conference are looking at is the distribution of airborne diseases in buildings through the ventilation system. Commercial buildings are all ventilated to meet indoor air standards. So, you're bringing fresh air in all the time, but you're also re-circulating some air."
Each of the 352 presenters have just 20 minutes to share their findings and answer questions.
The conference ends on Thursday.