Hearing aids to be available over the counter

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The FDA is establishing a new category of over-the-counter hearing aids.
CBS News finds the devices will be available for purchase without a medical exam or a prescription, and they could be in stores by mid-October.
David Johnson is a hearing care practitioner at Beltopia in Lafayette. He told News 18 the decision will make it easier for folks with mild hearing loss to get their first hearing aid, and make them more affordable.
"Over 50 million Americans are lacking the healthcare they need for their hearing," Johnson said. So this is a nice opportunity to make it more affordable and accessible."
However, he said hearing loss will always get worse over time. As a result, a medical exam will be necessary for all people experiencing hearing loss at one point.
Johnson said folks who are tech savvy will have an easier time using the over-the-counter hearing aids.
Many of them are operated through a smartphone application, so the user can complete a questionnaire or test on their own. The system will also program their hearing aid automatically.
"Simply, as technology has advanced, it's made it more possible to deliver a nice experience with these OTC hearing systems," Johnson said.