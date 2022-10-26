Haunted Lafayette: The mystery of "Baby Alice"

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Lafayette has a rich history filled with immigration.
In the city's German neighborhood, the spirit of Baby Alice may have never moved on.
The Old Jeff neighborhood developed in the 1840s as the city started to grow east.
The neighborhood was a hot spot for taverns and brothels, providing an escape for young men working on nearby railroads.
Word traveled in the 1870s about a haunting in the neighborhood.
Reporters investigated and found neighbors with horseshoes nailed above their doors to ward off evil.
Neighbors told reporters a sex worker by the name of "Baby Alice" had died a few days earlier.
However, they lived in fear as they worried her spirit still haunted the old brothel.
"They could see her walking up and down the hall...a blue glow emanating from within the house," Historic Preservation Commission Sean Lutes told News 18.
Lutes told News 18 these stories put the neighborhood in absolute terror.
Although neighbors lived in fear, the mystery of Baby Alice was never solved.
Investigators found no evidence of supernatural activity other than a smell of sulfur, commonly associated with the supernatural.
