Gunman arrested after allegedly shooting ex-girlfriend

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A 29-year-old East Chicago man was arrested after allegedly shooting his ex-girlfriend early Saturday morning.
At about 5:30 a.m. May 6, the Lafayette Police Department responded to a call about a woman with a gunshot wound in the 1200 block of Burberry Drive West. 30-year-old Darrah Herring of Lafayette had been shot once in the arm.
Lafayette Police Lieutenant Justin Hartman wrote in a news release the shooting happened in a car in the parking lot. She was taken to the hospital, where she remains in stable condition as of Sunday evening.
During the investigation, detectives and patrol officers eventually found this to be a targeted attack by Herring’s ex-boyfriend, Cordarro Curtis.
Officers found Curtis hiding in an apartment in the 1800 block of Shoshone Drive and took him into custody at 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Curtis is charged with Aggravated Battery, Criminal Recklessness with a Deadly Weapon, and Pointing a Firearm.
Tippecanoe County Community Corrections and the Tippecanoe County Prosecutor’s Office assisted in the investigation.