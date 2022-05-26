Greater Lafayette YWCA honors local women

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Lafayette YWCA is hosting their 48th Annual Salute to Women next month.
The event is a time to recognize outstanding women in the Greater Lafayette community. Salute to Women has been able to honor 343 women since 1974. Back then, a collection of women-led organizations decided they needed to recognize women who worked to leave the community better than they found it.
"So, Salute to Women is an annual event that YWCA Greater Lafayette has. It's our 48th annual. And we honor women in the Greater Lafayette community who have just given back, increased the quality of life in our community, overcome and persevere," said YWCA President and CEO, Lindsey Mickler.
One woman being honored this year is Devon Moore, she was nominated as the Woman of Promise. Moore is the Social Service and Crisis Response Specialist with the West Lafayette Police Department. She has been involved with YWCA for 15 years, and serves on one of their committees. She is always looking for new opportunities to better serve the community, and is passionate about access to services and education.
"I was surprised and extremely grateful. It's a humbling experience to know that the police department, as a whole, recognizes the efforts that I'm making and wanted to lift up that position, and me in my position," Moore said.
Attendees can expect a great night. The event starts with a social hour, and is followed by dinner. The final even will be the programming, where the 11 women honorees from the community will be recognized.
Tickets for Salute to Women are available for purchase until June 10.
YWCAs Salute to Women is June 21, and registration is still open at ywcalafayette.org.