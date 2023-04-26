Greater Lafayette Welcomes Home Honor Flight Veterans

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI)-- The 25th Greater Lafayette honor flight took off for Washington D.C. April 26th.
85 World War two, Korean and Vietnam war veterans were aboard the flight, spending their day at the nation’s capital exploring historical monuments.
While the Trip to D.C itself is the main event of the day, the return home is one of the most unforgettable parts of the trip.
Hundreds of people from all over Greater Lafayette flood to the Purdue Airport to celebrate the veterans.
Family members, other war veterans and many other community members deck out in red, white and blue to give the returning veterans the welcome of a lifetime.
A few people at the event share with News 18 their ‘why’ for joining the community in the welcome home celebration.
“ I was on the honor flight about five years ago and I try to come up here every evening when they come in and I’ve never missed one yet,” Vietnam war veteran Fred Inskeep said.
“Supporting our father in law who is on this flight and then I have a GM that I work for that her dad’s on here as well. It’s awesome to see the support and the turnout for all the veterans and what they’ve done so I think it's really cool,” Michael Kaminsky said.
“One of our friends has their grandpa on the flight that is here today…that’s coming in today. We’re also just here to support the citizens who have served in the army. Mostly we just want to say thank you to all veterans who have served in the army,” Lexi Cowsert said.
“ I’m out there because my father’s returning on an honor flight from Washington DC, he’s a Vietnam veteran. More than anything I hope he comes back feeling loved. Feeling that we’re proud of him, you know. Not his own pride but our…how we’re proud of him and that this is you know the welcome home they’ve always deserved,” William Schloot said.