Greater Lafayette ranked 1st for career opportunities

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The Lafayette - West Lafayette area has been ranked number one for career opportunities by Smart Asset.
The study looked at the 200 largest metro areas in the country and analyzed categories such as employment, earnings, housing costs and access to career guidance.
The area ranked particularly well in career guidance and growth, with more than double the amount of career counselors available than the national average.
The area also has the second highest rate of income growth over the span of resident careers.