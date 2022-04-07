Greater Lafayette Honor Flight will be taking place next month

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Greater Lafayette Honor Flight will be taking place for the first time since 2018 next month.
The flight takes veterans from the Purdue Airport to Washington D.C. for a day. News 18 spoke with two veterans that are set to take flight next month, and they shared what hope to take away from this experience.
"I love this country. That's all I know."
Leon Mays is a U.S. Air Force Veteran, who served for 16 years. During that time, he was deployed to Vietnam.
"I wasn't afraid, but had I known what was ahead of me, I would have gone anyway," Mays said.
Larry Whitty also served in Vietnam with the U.S. Army.
"I went there as a PFC (Private First Classes), and I was in the infantry," Whitty said.
Mays and Whitty became close friends after meeting at the Indiana Veterans home, and they're looking forward to going on the Greater Lafayette Honor Flight.
"I really am honored to go, and to see the ones that have gone on before me," Mays said.
"I want to experience the wall so I can look up my friends who died in combat so I can put my hand over their name and say hello again," Whitty said.
Mays also said he hopes the experience will help him continue to keep his sense of pride.
"I hope to come away with the same type of feeling that I have now," Mays told News 18.
For Whitty, it means closure.
"It just means to have peace within yourself, within myself. Like you can let go," Whitty said.
No matter what they take away, they'll be doing it together.
We're brothers, Leon and I," Whitty told News 18.
"Yes sir," added Mays.
The next Honor Flight is on May 17, and people are encouraged to go to the Purdue Airport and cheer them when they come home.
The plane should arrive back about 7:30 p.m.
News 18 will be there as the veterans spend the day in Washington D.C.