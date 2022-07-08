 Skip to main content
Greater Lafayette Honor Flight presented with donation

Check hand over to Greater Lafayette Honor Flight

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Greater Lafayette Honor Flight board was given a big donation on Friday.

As we reported last month, Westminster Village in West Lafayette held a drive-thru BBQ dinner to help support the Greater Lafayette Honor Flight.

All proceeds benefited the flight, which takes veterans to Washington, D.C. for a day.

Organizers told News 18 the goal was to raise $3,000, but the dinner raised $8,000.

That will pay for 16 veterans to go on the upcoming Honor Flight this fall.

The next flight is scheduled for October.

