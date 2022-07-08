Greater Lafayette Honor Flight presented with donation

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Greater Lafayette Honor Flight board was given a big donation on Friday.
As we reported last month, Westminster Village in West Lafayette held a drive-thru BBQ dinner to help support the Greater Lafayette Honor Flight.
All proceeds benefited the flight, which takes veterans to Washington, D.C. for a day.
Organizers told News 18 the goal was to raise $3,000, but the dinner raised $8,000.
That will pay for 16 veterans to go on the upcoming Honor Flight this fall.
The next flight is scheduled for October.