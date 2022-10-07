Greater Lafayette Honor Flight is taking off next week

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Happening next week, area veterans are getting the chance of a lifetime.
The Greater Lafayette Honor Flight is taking off for the second time this year on Tuesday.
It takes veterans from the Purdue Airport to Washington D.C. for a day. Veterans and their chaperones tour memorials and monuments.
Vietnam Veteran David Brown will be on the flight. He shares what he hopes to take away from this experience.
"I think it's going to be somewhat exciting," Brown said. "Maybe I'll meet some other guys who have been through what I have and kind of trade some stories."
Brown also told News 18 that the experience is another step in his journey as a veteran.
"Instead of having the open-ended return home, being more or less ignored so to speak, not that you want a lot of fanfare or anything," he said. "It's just the idea that it kind of gives you the completion of your tour."
The Honor Flight takes off Tuesday morning and arrives back that evening.
News 18 will be on the flight as well.
The public is encouraged to welcome the veterans back when they land at the Purdue Airport about 7:30 p.m.