Greater Lafayette Green Expo taking place Sunday

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — If you want to learn more about Tippecanoe County's plans to combat climate change, this weekend's Greater Lafayette Green Expo will be your chance to do so.
The expo is part of the committee's fourth phase of its climate action plan. The committee is organizing the expo with help from its environmental consulting firm, Greeley and Hansen. The firm will be hosting workshops to share some of the county's current plans for combating climate change and reversing its effects.
Those workshops will each last about an hour, with the first one beginning at 2 p.m. Expo organizer, David Huhnke said there will be more than just the workshops at the Green Expo.
"We have about 20 vendors that will be there," Huhnke said. "It's going to be ranging anywhere from electric cars to electric bikes. We'll have of course the shred company there. We will also have people that will be providing information on solar and electric appliances."
The electric car and bike show will have businesses discussing ways to use solar energy to heat and cool homes. Huhnke told News 18 that this event is one of many steps the committee is taking to combat climate change.
"Based on the science that we're seeing, it's essential that we start taking action," Huhnke said. "This is one way to do that. Hopefully what we're providing now will lay the foundation to make this community and this world a better place to live."
The Greater Lafayette Green Expo runs from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 5.
It will take place in the East Pavilion of the Tippecanoe County Fairgrounds, and the event is free and open to the public.