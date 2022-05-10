Greater Lafayette Commerce to host racing themed career fair

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Greater Lafayette Commerce is helping connect employers with hopeful job applicants.
The organization is hosting a career fair this month with a racing theme.
The "ready" area will help people build and spruce up their resumes.
Applicants can also practice interview questions.
The "set" area will have employers from across the Greater Lafayette area who are looking to hire new applicants.
The "go" section will include supportive services to answer folks' questions about specific training hopeful applicants could have.
Kara Webb, Workforce Development Director with Greater Lafayette Commerce, told News 18 the event benefits both applicants and employers.
"Those employers have the opportunity to work with those folks...and actually interview them there at the career fair," Webb told News 18.
"That's really the best way, I find, to gain success...to have a discussion or communicate one to one with an employer."
The career fair will be on May 18 at the Tippecanoe County fairgrounds.
Any businesses interested in taking part still have time to sign up.
Click here for more information on the event.