Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River at Riverton, Terre Haute, Hutsonville Legacy Power
Plant
Site, Covington, Lafayette, and Montezuma.

.Recent rainfall has lead to minor flooding along portions of the
Wabash River in Indiana. Flooding may continue into the weekend for
some sites.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until late Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, High water affects a few low river cabins
and county roads.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM EDT Tuesday the stage was 12.6 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:30 AM EDT Tuesday was 13.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late Thursday morning and continue falling to 8.6 feet Sunday
morning.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Greater Lafayette Commerce to host racing themed career fair

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Greater Lafayette Commerce is helping connect employers with hopeful job applicants.

The organization is hosting a career fair this month with a racing theme.

The "ready" area will help people build and spruce up their resumes.

Applicants can also practice interview questions.

The "set" area will have employers from across the Greater Lafayette area who are looking to hire new applicants.

The "go" section will include supportive services to answer folks' questions about specific training hopeful applicants could have.

Kara Webb, Workforce Development Director with Greater Lafayette Commerce, told News 18 the event benefits both applicants and employers.

"Those employers have the opportunity to work with those folks...and actually interview them there at the career fair," Webb told News 18.

"That's really the best way, I find, to gain success...to have a discussion or communicate one to one with an employer."

The career fair will be on May 18 at the Tippecanoe County fairgrounds.

Any businesses interested in taking part still have time to sign up.

Click here for more information on the event.

