Greater Lafayette Commerce looks to fill 'Market Master' position

  • Updated
  • 0

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Greater Lafayette Commerce stopped by the WLFI studio to talk about a new position opening up.

It's an important role for this year's farmer's market.

They are hiring for the part-time, seasonal position of Market Master.

This person would run the day-to-day operations of the market every Saturday, including set-up and tear-down.

The Market Master would also help with communication between vendors and customers.

Click here if you want to apply for the position. 

As a reminder, the Farmer's Market opens on May 7 and runs through October 29.

