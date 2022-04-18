Greater Lafayette Commerce looks to fill 'Market Master' position

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Greater Lafayette Commerce stopped by the WLFI studio to talk about a new position opening up.
It's an important role for this year's farmer's market.
They are hiring for the part-time, seasonal position of Market Master.
This person would run the day-to-day operations of the market every Saturday, including set-up and tear-down.
The Market Master would also help with communication between vendors and customers.
As a reminder, the Farmer's Market opens on May 7 and runs through October 29.