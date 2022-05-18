Greater Lafayette Commerce hosts Second Chance Job Fair

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Greater Lafayette Commerce hosted the Second Chance Job fair at the Tippecanoe County Fairgrounds earlier on Wednesday.
"You can make an assumption of what an employer does, but until you get to really talk face to face about what they do, then you can learn more about them."
On Wednesday May 18, 2022, the annual Second Chance Job Fair opened its doors once again for individuals re-entering the workforce after being incarcerated, or recovering from substance use disorder. The six-hour hiring event was free to attend for all job seekers, and hosted dozens of employers looking for fresh faces. Those included companies from the manufacturing, food services, hospitality, logistics and construction industries, among others.
All businesses in attendance are willing to hire the most qualified job seekers – regardless of background. Even so, Greater Lafayette Commerce's Workforce Development Director, Kara Webb says it's difficult to find candidates.
"It's extremely tough to recruit right now and a lot of that is because of communication from COVID," said GLC Workforce Development Director, Kara Webb.
The event's turnout, however, didn't reflect that. According to Webb, over eighty people attended the job fair. Those eighty were able to talk face to face with those companies, just like Webb had hoped.
The event had three sections, a "ready" room to organize and print your CV, a "set" room to meet with all of the potential employers, and a "go" room for extra support services.