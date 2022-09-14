 Skip to main content
Greater Lafayette Commerce hosts 2022 Business Expo

  • Updated
  • 0

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI)— The annual Greater Lafayette Business Expo took place at the Tippecanoe County Fairgrounds on Wednesday.

The expo gives over 120 exhibitors and vendors the opportunity to connect with each other. The goal is to help businesses in the area succeed and strengthen their relations in the community.

The expo was busy all day, according to Vice President of Chambers, Bob Schafstall.

"It's the largest business to business expo in the region," Schafstall said. "And it's just all about connections. We like to bring everybody in, give them a chance to connect with our local businesses, find out what everybody's doing and how we can help and work each other."

According to Schafstall, The Greater Lafayette Commerce believes that the community is greater together. This is one of those events they try to do to get the community involved with each other.

According to Private Banker at Old National Bank, Becky Robledo, the expo is a convenient way for businesses to advertise and explore options that they otherwise might not come across if they weren't all in the same location.

"Greater Lafayette has been growing and continues to grow over the years and this just gives us all an opportunity to see what's out there," Robledo said. "And with the businesses so close in one area here at the fairgrounds, we have the opportunity to network within each other too."

Schafstall said it all comes down to building a community.

"You know when you start talking about building a community, we're all in this together," Schafstall said. "A lot of these businesses are intertwined. They're doing business with one another. So the more people we can bring in [to] make those connections, the stronger we can build the community."

