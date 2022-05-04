 Skip to main content
Grant's House Celebration is taking place this Friday

Tippecanoe County Fairgrounds

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — There are only two more days left until a big fundraiser will be taking place at the Tippecanoe County Fairgrounds.

That event is the 7th Annual Grant's House Celebration, which benefits the Wabash Center. 

The celebration honors a former employee who passed away at a young age.

This event helps raise money for the youth services at the Wabash Center.

This year's goal is to raise nearly $200,000, and Friday evening's celebration will help tremendously.

It features a concert, fish and chicken fry, and even a beer garden. 

The celebration takes place at the hog barn. For more ticket information and to see who's playing, click HERE.

