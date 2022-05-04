Grant's House Celebration is taking place this Friday

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — There are only two more days left until a big fundraiser will be taking place at the Tippecanoe County Fairgrounds.
That event is the 7th Annual Grant's House Celebration, which benefits the Wabash Center.
The celebration honors a former employee who passed away at a young age.
This event helps raise money for the youth services at the Wabash Center.
This year's goal is to raise nearly $200,000, and Friday evening's celebration will help tremendously.
It features a concert, fish and chicken fry, and even a beer garden.
The celebration takes place at the hog barn. For more ticket information and to see who's playing, click HERE.