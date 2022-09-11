Golf outing honors late McCutcheon golfer

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Saturday morning brought the Evan Anders Scholarship Golf Outing to the West Lafayette Golf and Country Club.
Evan Anders was a McCutcheon High School Student who died in a car crash on U.S. 52 in 2021.
Evan's father Boyd Anders and his family started the scholarship foundation to keep their son's memory alive.
Three McCutcheon boys golfers were the first recipients of the scholarship in the 2021-2022 school year.
Anders family friend Colten Bennett actually had the idea to start a scholarship foundation in the first place.
He remembers Evan fondly.
"He loved to golf, golf was his biggest thing that he did," Bennett said. "[The West Lafayette Golf and Country Club] was his favorite course. And so, that was one of the things we said we wanted to do every year to help raise money for the scholarship, was to do the golf for him."
Bennett said this year the foundation bought uniforms for the McCutcheon golf team in addition to giving out scholarship awards.