Global Fest is set to happen this weekend

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The city of West Lafayette, International Center of West Lafayette, and Purdue Convocations are hosting this year's Global Fest on September 16th.
The event is expected to have cultural entertainment, food, and art from Africa, the Americas, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.
Global Fest is a one-day event that celebrates world cultures through music, dance, crafts, displays, and international food. Expected festivites include continuous stage entertainment, cultural displays, and children's activities are among the free activities. Admission is free.
There will be a naturalization ceremony to kick-off the weekend on Friday, September 15 at 11 a.m. Whitehorse Christian Church is hosting the ceremony. Purdue University President, Mung Chiang, is the keynote speaker.
Saturday's festivities will begin at 3 p.m. and ends at 10 p.m. at West Lafayette City Hall.