GLC Small Business of the Month: Sparkletone Dry Cleaners

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Greater Lafayette Commerce stopped by the News 18 studio to chat about the small business of the month.
This month's award winner is Sparkletone Dry Cleaners. GLC said they started this program in part to provide extra marketing exposure to their member businesses. To be eligible for the award a business must be a current member of Greater Lafayette Commerce, have 50 employees or less, and be in business under current ownership for three or more years.
Sparkletone is a family-owned and operated business that's been around for 50 years. Scott Walker, GLC President and CEO, said the award is about more than just winning a title.
"It's really a great event to honor our small business owners who put their heart and soul really into their businesses and make this such a vibrant community," Walker said.