GLC Quarterly Development Series talks about housing

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Greater Lafayette Commerce continued their Quarterly Development Series on Thursday.
The workshop is held once every three months and allows local civic and business leaders to discuss their vision for the community. Thursday's topic was housing.
The housing market nationwide is a tumultuous one. Many cities are having problems keeping up with the demand of housing, which is a factor in the inflation of home prices.
Duke Energy was one of the many businesses at the workshop. Duke Energy's Community Relations Manager, Dan Rhodes, was on hand to talk about why topics like housing are important for all who are in attendance.
"This event is bringing together a lot of businesses that are bringing people in who are then needing most homes, and also people who are involved in the construction process," Rhodes said. "We're making sure that we all are working together to hopefully have positive outcomes for homebuyers."
The previous two development events outlined the economic state of Greater Lafayette and second chance workers and how they can help your business.
The fourth quarter event should be this Winter. No topic has been announced yet.