GLC is preparing job applicants for the upcoming career fair

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Greater Lafayette Commerce wants to prepare community members for the upcoming career fair.
Kara Webb, GLC's Workforce Development Director, says that whether you're looking to make a drastic career change or work your way up in your own field, speaking face to face with employers at this year's job fair will help even in an increasingly digital world.
"We'll have a couple of resource areas," Webb said. "One is a resource area where if you don't have a place to print a resume or you need some resume tips or you need to run through a couple of interview questions with someone, get advice on how to answer those particular questions, we have experts there to help with that."
The fair is happening May 18th at the Tippecanoe County Fairgrounds.