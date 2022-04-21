GLC Golf Outing is coming back this year

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — As the weather is starting to get warmer, now is a perfect time to get the golf clubs out.
A tradition that this community has come to love, will be back at Purdue this year. The 2022 GLC Golf Outing will take place at the Birck Boilermaker Golf Complex in June.
This year, the outing is expected to draw more than 200 golfers and lots of local businesses. Additionally, this year's theme is a little different, "May The Course Be With You."
Par wars, there's a different theme for the golf outing. You really get to connect with the community leaders and the golf. You can enjoy, even if you don't golf. You can come and eat lunch with us," said Alyssa Sheets of GLC.
The golf outing will take place on June 6 at Purdue.
For more details on how to sign up, click HERE.