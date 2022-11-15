Getting out of the cold: man experiencing homelessness shares his story

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — As temperatures drop this week, one man is grateful for an opportunity to get out of the cold.
From now until April, people experiencing homelessness have a place to stay the night at Lafayette Urban Ministry's main office. It is open every day of the week from midnight until 7:00 a.m.
Thomas Milne calls it "a blessing." He went to the LUM office Monday for something to eat. He then found out the warming station was officially opening at midnight and burst into tears.
"It's like, you know, going home," Milne said. "(The) Midnight shelter, it's, it used to be ... we fell asleep in our chairs. Now, we have little yoga mats. They're real thick. It's like a pillow-top mattress to me."
Milne is not allowed to stay in the LUM overnight shelter because of past behavior stemming from mental health issues.
However, anyone can stay in the warming station regardless of their past.
Milne has lived in the WLFI viewing area since the 1980s. His message to the community: never give up on life.
"The rain can't last forever, there's always a break in the clouds," he said.
Milne plans to use the overnight warming station as long as it's open.
"(I'm) very happy, very happy and blessed," Milne said. "I can now rest in here instead of being in the alley, shivering and chattering my teeth like a mad squirrel."
Anyone can volunteer to provide meals for those who stay the night at the warming station, or monitor the room when people come in to sleep.