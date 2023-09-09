Germanfest returns to downtown for 19th year

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The St. Boniface Germanfest returned to Lafayette for the 19th year Saturday.
Food, games, rides and music take up a few city blocks every year, including a performance by Lafayette's Big Swing Band.
The fest celebrates the historic Catholic church's German immigrant roots.
One German Teacher at Central Catholic High School has been bringing a traditional German dish to the fest for 14 years now. She and her students sell hand-made potato pancakes.
"We have a production day at the beginning of August at Central Catholic," Kristen Weintraut said. "A bunch of students come, parents come and help out. We store them in the freezers at the school and then we bring them here until they get deep fried, hot and crispy for everybody at the fest."
One Rossville woman came to downtown Lafayette to enjoy the Germanfest for the first time. She said she wanted to try different German beers, but when it comes to the food she only had one craving.
"Honestly I'm going to stick with the pretzel and the beer cheese," Rustie Bodine said.