Generation NA holds VIP Tour

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Indiana's first non-alcoholic brew and bottle shop held its VIP tour in Greater Lafayette on Wednesday.
Generation NA offered free samples to patrons, and also showcased their unique selection of non-alcoholic beverages. Some of those include CBD and hemp infused drinks, non-alcoholic wines, sparkling botanicals, and of course, non-alcoholic beer.
Rob Theodorow is the owner of Generation NA, he told News 18 that non-alcoholic beverages are becoming increasingly popular.
"The data is certainly trending that way, so you're starting to see a lot of different options, like Athletic Brewing Company popping up in local supermarkets, shops, and restaurants," Theodorow said. "It's not just Athletic Brewing, there's actually hundreds of great tasting breweries that are available out there. So I think people will start seeing more and more in their favorite establishments, more alcohol free options."
Generation NA is located on 302 Ferry Street in Lafayette.
It's also the same building as Fountain Trust Bank and The Blind Pig.