Gala raises thousands for immigration help

Lafayette Urban Ministry Gala of Hope

Over 150 people attended the Lafayette Urban Ministry Gala of Hope Saturday night. Attendees enjoyed food, raffles and live musical and dance performances. 

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Lafayette Urban Ministry raised at least $20,000 for their immigration clinic at a gala Saturday night. 

Wes Tillett of Lafayette Urban Ministry said over 150 people attended the Gala of Hope and enjoyed food, raffles and live musical and dance performances. 

The Lafayette Urban Ministry immigration clinic provides assistance to people navigating the immigration system in Greater Lafayette.

The gala began at 6:30 p.m. at the Wells Community Cultural Center. A pair of tickets to the event cost $75.

