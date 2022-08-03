Funeral services for Officer Shahnavaz announced

ELWOOD, Ind. (WLFI) — Funeral services are set for an Elwood Police officer who was gunned down in the line of duty last weekend.
The precession route goes as follows:
- ITOWN Church to Brook School Road
- North (Left) on Brook School Road to Campus Parkway
- East (Right) onto Campus Parkway to Interstate 69 North
- East (Left) onto Interstate 69 North to State Road 13 (214 Exit)
- North (Left) on State Road 13 to County Road 300 S
- West (Left) on County Road 300 S to Atlantic Road
- North (Right) on Atlantic Road/ State Road 13 to State Road 37
- Continue North (Right) on State Road 37 to State Road 128
- East (Right) onto State Road 128 to County Road 900 West
- North (Left) onto County Road 900 West / Anderson Street to South "B" Street
- Continue on South "B" Street to 16th Street (Elwood)
- North (Left) onto 16th Street to Main Street/ State Road 28
- West (Left) on Main Street / State Road 28 to US 31 South (Meridian Street)
- South (Left) onto US 31 South (Meridian Street) to 34th Street
- West (Right) onto 34th Street into Crown Hill Cemetery
Visitation for Officer Noah Shahnavaz is from 2-7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 5.
It will be held at I-TOWN Church at 1249 East 136th Street in Fishers.
The funeral will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. at I-TOWN Church.
Any police officers planning to attend are being asked to start arriving at 8:30 Saturday morning.
At the end of the funeral, Shahnavaz will be escorted to Crown Hill Cemetery in Indianapolis for burial.