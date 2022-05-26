Funding secured for $22M public works campus in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — After nearly a year of planning, the redevelopment commission on Thursday approved bond funding for a centrally located, $22 million public works campus.
The campus on McCarty Lane across from CAT Park will house the City of Lafayette's street, sanitation and fleet maintenance departments.
Several huge buildings will provide indoor parking for the city's snow plows, trash trucks and other equipment. Mayor Tony Roswarski said the trucks are parked outside at the old facility on South Third Street, which leaves them vulnerable to the elements.
"That facility is over 70 years old and it's useful life is definitely past," Roswarski said. "This new facility will allow us to get about 95% of those actually inside, protected from the weather, so we're hoping that will help the equipment last longer, stay in better shape, less maintenance."
Roswarski wants to convert the current three-and-a-half acre street and sanitation site into Lafayette's version of a Central Park.