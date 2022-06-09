Free Outdoor Explore event happening this Saturday

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI)— If you are looking to get outside this Saturday, check out Outdoor Explore, a free event put on by Tippecanoe Parks and Recreation.
The event is back for the first time since 2019 and is free to the public. It is from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.
Outdoor Explore has two locations and over 30 activities. There will be activities at Bicentennial Nature area in Lafayette which include fishing, wind surfing and birding.
The main location is Amphitheater Park in West Lafayette. Amphitheater Park's activities include archery, mountain biking, art in nature and outdoor yoga.
According to Tippecanoe Parks and Recreation Naturalist Mary Cutler, there is something for everyone.
"It is a wonderful collaborative event put on by Tippecanoe Parks and Recreation department and the Tippecanoe County Soil and Water District," said Cutler. "And the whole goal of this outdoor event is to expose people to a wide range of different outdoor activities that they either have engaged in before, or perhaps would like to try for the first time."
There will be food vendors at Outdoor Explore as well. A Free option for food at the event is a hot dog roast that guests can enjoy.
Cutler wants to remind guests that that getting to the Amphitheater is a little challenging right now because of road closures on State Road 43. The only access to the Amphitheater site is via Soldiers Home Road.