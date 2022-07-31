Free backpacks given to local children

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — TCC was handing out free backpacks to all children who stopped by their location at Wabash Landing.
The 10th Annual School Rocks Backpack Giveaway will be giving students 140,000 backpacks nationwide. Those backpacks were also filled with school supplies to help local children prepare for the upcoming school year, as well as reduce the cost of school supplies.
In addition to school supplies, families were also able to enter their children into a sweepstakes for a chance to win a $10,000 college scholarship. A total of five scholarships will be awarded to randomly selected winners.
Volunteers say this event is a great way to connect with the community.
"TCC wants to really focus on the communities that we're a part of," fifth year volunteer, Cody Sattler said. "We want to bring a culture of good not only to the workplace, but to the community as well."
"I think it just means as a company, it's just letting them know that we're here for you and that we're allowed to give back, and get you guys taken care of and help out a lot," first year volunteer, Blake Hooker said.
"Myself, personally, this will be my 5th year doing the backpack event, fortunately I've gotten to work with TCC for the whole five years that I've been here," Sattler said. "The backpack event is one of my favorites."
"This is my first one, so it's exiting to be a part of this community and give back a little bit," Hooker said.
Over 2 million backpacks have been handed out by TCC over the last 10 years.
TCC is based out of Fishers, Indiana. The CEO of TCC, Scott Moorehead, is also a graduate from Purdue University.