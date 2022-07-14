Frankfort YMCA relaunches pre-K program

FRANKFORT, Ind. (WLFI) — Parents in Clinton County will soon have a new pre-K option in the community.
The Clinton County Family YMCA is relaunching its pre-K program after a several-year hiatus. The agency is now enrolling for 24 spots during the fall 2022 semester.
CEO Stephanie Cooper said the program offers special curriculum to prepare students for kindergarten at area elementary schools. She added Clinton County is in need of more spots for pre-K and child care in general.
"When we looked at the waiting list, what made us decide, 'Okay, we've got to get his pushed out now,' was that we had a waiting list as far back as 2020 with over 100 kids on it," Cooper said. "We don't have enough child care in the community to actually serve the children."
The pre-K program is part of the Clinton County Family YMCA's recent efforts to revamp its child care offerings.
To learn about enrolling your child in this Pre-K program, contact the YMCA at 765-654-9622 or reach out to Jenny Smith-Rabanus at j.smith-rabanus@ccfymca.net.