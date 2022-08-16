Frankfort woman organizes relief drive for Kentucky flooding victims

FRANKFORT, Ind. (WLFI) — News 18 first spoke with Frankfort resident Tiffany Fuel when she was calling on the community to help those facing devastation across state lines.
Now she's doing it again.
The Kentucky governor's office contacted Tiffany Fuel after flooding harmed countless communities in the state.
After the success of Fuel's toy drive for victims of devastating tornadoes in Kentucky in December, she didn't hesitate to step in again.
"I am going to step up and I am going to be their guardian angel," Fuel said to herself when the call came in. "I can't turn back the hands of time, I can't bring anything back. But I can just help with, you know, with the things that are needed. Memories, I can't bring those back. But we can try and help them replace, to start new memories."
Fuel's grandparents were from Kentucky, and the influence of southern generosity and hospitality gave her the motivation to organize this relief drive. Even as she struggles with health issues.
"Why sit and throw in the towel and give up when I know that there's people worse off than what I am?" Fuel said. "So that's what has basically made me put one foot in front of the other one and be like 'No, I'm going to do it again.'"
"I told her, I said we'll support you," Frankfort City mayor Judith Sheets told News 18. "Whatever you need, just let us know."
The Frankfort City Building, also known as Old Stoney, is a collection site for donated items.
Much like the 2021 toy drive, there will be a box in the foyer at the north entrance of the building.
AAMCO on Commerce Drive in Lafayette is also accepting donated items, and so is the Frankfort Police Department on W Washington Street.
Some of the most needed supplies are shovels, rakes, wheelbarrows, baby supplies like diapers and wipes, tents, tarps, mold and mildew killer, first aid kits, bug repellent, flashlights, contractor size garbage bags and bottled water.
"When somebody is in need, regardless if its in our community, if it's in Indiana or one of our neighboring states, [Frankfort residents] want to help and lend a hand," Kimberly Black, Community Development Director for the City of Frankfort, said. "To me that just speaks volumes about our community."
"We don't know, it could be us next week, next month, we don't know," Sheets said. "So I always feel that its important that we [help those] outside of our state."
Fuel said she wouldn't call herself a humanitarian or an activist yet. But, as her grandparents taught her, she'll always answer the call of those in need.
"I wouldn't hesitate, I'd do it again," she said. "And again and again and again."
Kentucky is also looking for man power. Those interested in volunteering to help the affected areas rebuild can send an email to tiffanyfuel@gmail.com.
The last day for collection has not been determined as of the publication of this article. News 18 will release updates on the drive details as they become available.