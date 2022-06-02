Franciscan Health reminding the community about baby boxes

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Franciscan Health Lafayette wants to remind people of a very important resource for some of the most precious in our community.
It's wanting to remind people of its Safe Haven Baby Box locations. It comes after multiple parents have turned their children over recently in different parts of the state. There are baby boxes at the east location in Lafayette, Rensselaer and Crawfordsville.
The climate controlled box allows a safe space for a baby if the parent feels they can't take care of them. Franciscan and those who have contributed to getting the boxes installed want to remind the community that this is a safe option.
"If a mom is facing that crisis situation, then she knows there's a safe place to relinquish the rights to her infant and insure that the infant is safely cared for," Director of Women's and Children's Services, Marcia Cherry said. "If they need to relinquish the infant, it's a safe place to do. They cannot be prosecuted or fear any criminal charges."
"Just the idea of it being close in proximity to where Franciscan is located in our community here on Creasy Ln. made a lot of sense to put it in a centralized location," Twin City Dodge owner, Nate Barrett said. "We want women in a crisis situation to have every available option to them. You know, if they feel that they are not going to be the one to care for that little baby then there are people who can take care of it. There's equipment like this box that can take them immediately and get them any care that they might need."
The boxes in Lafayette, Rensselaer and Crawfordsville have yet to be used. However, Franciscan Health just wants moms to know they have a way to keep their baby safe if they feel they can't take care of them.