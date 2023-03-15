Franciscan Health Opens PACE Program In Tippecanoe County

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – Franciscan Health has announced the opening of its PACE program at the Franciscan Healthy Living Center in Lafayette.
PACE stands for Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly. The Program offers a comprehensive healthcare plan for Seniors who want to continue living at home.
The Program held an open house at the Lafayette Healthy Living Center for potential participants to learn more about PACE.
At the open house, PACE center manager, Alexandera Mull, shared with News 18 what the main purpose of the program is.
“We specialize in bringing comprehensive medical care all under one roof. So primary care providers, nursing staff, in-home care, therapy needs, social work needs, meals at home, all of those things we bring under one roof. There is no other health care program like it. Meaning you can't go to one place for your primary care and your therapy and your in-home care all in one.” Mull said.
One important thing to note about the program is that there are qualifications you must meet to join.
“55 and older, in our service area, which is most of Tippecanoe county, most of Montgomery county, portions of Clinton, Carroll, Benton, Fountain and White [counties]. You 've got to meet nursing home levels of care and you've got to be able to live safely in the community.”Mull Said.
For more details on the services the program provides as well as a complete list of qualifications click ‘here’ to visit their website.