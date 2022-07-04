Fowler Independence Day celebrations return after pandemic

FOWLER, Ind. (WLFI) — The Fourth of July festival in Fowler Town Park kicked off Monday morning for the first time since the start of the pandemic.
The Fowler Fourth of July festival had all the fun for family and friends to participate in. Starting at 7:15 a.m. and going through the night there was no shortage of things to do.
The festival had multiple food vendors ranging from things like coffee to funnel cake, as well as tons of games and competitions for festival goers to participate in.
Festival Organizer, Laura Fisher said she's pleased with the turn out, but, it will take some time to build it back to what it once was.
"I've been doing it for fourteen years and we got it built up to exactly where I wanted it," she said. "It was so much fun, lots of little activities and after COVID and we had to stop its been really hard this year to bring back all those little and get the help that I need for the events. But the community came together and we pulled it off and we are so glad to be here and having it again."
Fisher also tells News 18 that it was tough bringing back past vendors due to many of them going out of business during the pandemic.
Vendors such as Main Squeeze Lemonade owner, Clifford Crome who was happy to be back in the full swing of things.
"Everything seems to be back on schedule now, and you know [it] seems like after COVID the crowds have been bigger," he said. "So, I don't know if people are not traveling much ... they're just hanging out at local events and so that's you know, good for everybody."
Crome also told News 18 that there seemed to be a lot more vendors out than usual, which to him, serves as a positive for the community.