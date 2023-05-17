Fowler House Mansion restaurant, event venue to remain open

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Fowler House Mansion will not close June 1 this year, as was announced in March. A change in leadership is keeping the historic restaurant and event space alive.
Matt Jonkman is resigning as President of the 1852 Foundation's Board of directors. The new president of the foundation (which owns and operates the Fowler House Mansion) is not being announced until June. But, the change does ensure the restaurant will stay open.
As News 18 has previously reported, Jonkman planned to close the restaurant because of a possible change in their property tax exemption status. In a news release and an interview with News 18, he blamed Tippecanoe County Assessor Eric Grossman.
But, in an interview with News 18 after the Fowler House announced plans to close, Grossman said he doesn't have the power to take the exemption away.
Jonkman said the property tax review board has not given them a decision on their exemption status.
"Primarily, I'm done with philanthropy," he said Wednesday. "It's not been a good experience as far as the financial side of it."
He still plans to help with woodworking at the house and other projects. But, he is stepping away financially.
Jonkman said the people set to take over the 1852 Foundation have done work with the house before.
"[They] came around after we announced we were going to close and ... look for another option, [then] this came around, he said. "They approached us."