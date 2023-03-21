Fowler House mansion restaurant, event venue to close

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Fowler House Mansion's restaurant in Lafayette is set to close within the next two months. The 1852 Foundation's President, which owns and operates the Fowler House, made the announcement Tuesday morning.
The Fowler House's appeal to bring back their tax exemption is currently under review, which the 1852 foundation's president, Matt Jonkman, said is contributing to the restaurant's need to close.
After the restaurant operation shuts down, Jonkman said they will try to rezone the Fowler House as residential to cut their $20,000 tax bill in half.
"There's just, there's a big part of Lafayette history that happened in this house. The railroad was built through here, Fowler built the three biggest banks that ever existed in town in his day," Jonkman said. "We can't let it go, we can't let it be forgotten. A house like this does not deserve to be a private residence because it should be seen by everyone."
Although it will be a few weeks until the Fowler House receives word about whether or not their tax exemption will return, 1852 Foundation President Matt Jonkman says the restaurant is still losing money.
The Fowler House has acted as an event venue for years, but it started offering dinner service when the COVID-19 pandemic broke out as a way to stay afloat.
"Although we're doing a lot less revenue than we did with the weddings and all, we're actually serving our mission far better," Jonkman said. "Which, our mission is to keep the house open to the public and educate about history and preserving the house."
In a news release sent Tuesday morning, Jonkman names Tippecanoe County assessor Eric Grossman as the person who "keeps trying to take [The Fowler House's tax] exemption away."
But, Grossman said he doesn't have that power, it's up to the property tax review board, who have not yet released their decision on the matter.
"It's unfortunate, but it also seems like a tactic," Grossman said. "As I've said, there's been no determination made, it's not my determination here to make today or at the property tax review board hearing. And this seems like a tactic to apply pressure to them."
Grossman said the behavior of representatives for the Fowler House during the most recent review board meeting was so poor he is re-defining the decorum standards for meetings like that in the future.
"Instead of focusing on calculation of time use and breakdown of space, the petitioner focused on personal attacks, intimidation, there was poor decorum in the hearing," Grossman said. "The worst I've seen in a property tax review board hearing."
When asked if he believes the assessor has a personal agenda against the Fowler House, Jonkman said "I don't know why it is, but he owns another restaurant in town. I don't think that's appropriate either."
Grossman said the request for a review of the Fowler House's tax exemption is far from personal.
"Historic renovation is difficult, it's expensive, it's not always profitable," Grossman said. "It's often a labor of love. It's an important one that I'm glad there's people who undertake it, you know out of passion. But there is not an exemption for historic buildings and the businesses that occupy them just due to their age or maybe their architectural importance."
Grossman said whatever the Fowler House does not pay in taxes would be picked up by the rest of their taxing district.
The Fowler House will still put on the events it currently has booked before it shuts down in the coming weeks.