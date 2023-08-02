Four-year-old's death preliminarily ruled homicide, cause unknown

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A homicide investigation is underway after a 4-year-old died at Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. The child was later identified as Ke'andre Jolly. An autopsy finds his manner of death to be homicide, the cause is pending further investigation.
Lafayette Police Liuetenant Justin Hartman said Friday at 5:45 p.m. medics went to an apartment on the 800 block of N 13th Street in Lafayette for a call about a child not breathing. Jolly was flown to Riley Hospital for treatment of serious injuries. He said no arrests have been made.
Tippecanoe County Coroner Carrie Costello wrote in a news release Wednesday that her office is assisting the Marion County Coroner's office in the investigation. She writes Jolly, a Black male, was first taken to Franciscan East Hospital in Lafayette before being flown to Riley Hospital on Friday for "A higher level of care."
Costello said, in addition to the Lafayette Police Department, the Tippecanoe County Prosecutor's Office and the Tippecanoe County Department of Child Services are investigating Jolly's death.
Neighbor Joseph Arnold saw the medics arrive to treat Jolly on Friday.
"I did see the sirens, but, right after that, I came outside to see what the commotion was about, and that's when I heard about the four-year-old ... and then, when I seen that, I about broke up in tears. I'm not even going to lie," he said Wednesday afternoon.