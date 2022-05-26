Four-lane section planned for Veterans Memorial Parkway

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A section of a busy road is expected to be widened from two to four lanes.
The work will happen on Veterans Memorial Parkway from Sagamore Parkway to State Road 38. City Engineer Jeromy Grenard said the southern and eastern parts of Lafayette are growing rapidly. That includes residential and industrial developments.
Crews about 10 years ago widened the road from Concord Road to Sagamore Parkway. Grenard says it's time for more road work to make room for increasing traffic in the area.
"Over the last decade or two, there's been just tremendous growth on the south side, especially along Veteran's Memorial Parkway and SIA's been expanding," Grenard said.
Grenard also said the project will help delivery vehicles get to their destination in a more timely manner.
"We have manufacturing that's going in that supports SIA that has just-in-time deliveries that needs to get to SIA on a timely basis, so we've seen quite an increase in traffic on Veterans Memorial Parkway," he said.
The road widening project could begin as early as next year. Grenard told News 18 that a two-lane bridge in the area is not part of the project, and will be replaced at a later time.