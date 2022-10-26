Former trustee, employee say interim position wrongfully taken

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ind. (WLFI) — Former Fairfield Township Trustee Taletha Coles and former township employee Cheryl Watkins are pushing back against claims Watkins was never Coles' chief deputy.
They believe Watkins should take over the position of interim trustee.
Tippecanoe County Sheriff Bob Goldsmith confirms Coles did give him notice when she appointed Watkins as her chief deputy.
However Indiana law states this is the protocol for appointing a Designee, not a chief deputy.
As News 18 has previously reported acting interim trustee Perry Schnarr presented township payroll records to explain why he believes Cheryl Watkins is not legally able to be the interim trustee.
"They all knew [my position]. It's not like they didn't know, they knew I was the chief deputy," Watkins said. "They knew each time when I came into the meeting. They'd say 'The Chief deputy is here.'"
The records Schnarr presented at this week's meeting indicate the township paid Watkins just over $27,500 in 2022 as an intake specialist.
There is also no line item in the records for a chief deputy.
"I am sick and tired of the politicians I had to work with and my board," Coles said. "I have been wronged and cheated and lied about and sabotaged. And, you know, I've just had enough."