Former NASA astronaut, International Space Station director visit Purdue

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A NASA astronaut and the director of the International Space Station were on Purdue's campus this week. The new program they're helping launch aims to inspire students, especially women, to reach for the stars. That's the message both Robyn Gatens and Kathy Thornton shared with students Thursday during Purdue's launch of its Leading Women Toward Space Careers program.
Gatens serves as director of NASA's International Space Station, being the first woman in the role.
She said while she may be the first, she's confident she won't be the last.
"More and more women are entering this field... and more and more women are advancing to leadership positions," Gatens said. "So there's just all kinds of opportunity, not only with NASA, or with the government, but with private space companies."
For NASA astronaut Kathy Thornton, it's always been about showing people what she can do. Her persistence has paid off. She's served on four space missions.
She knows her story teaches a valuable lesson.
"We cannot afford to waste half the talent in this country," Thornton said. "We have to engage everyone who has a talent in science, math, engineering and technology. Women are half the population. So there's a place for them."
Thornton also recognized Purdue's three recipients of the 2022 Astronaut Scholarship as part of the event.
Purdue senior Jacob Halpern is one of the award winners. He said connecting with Gatens and Thornton will open doors for him too.
"It's fantastic," Halpern told News 18. "I mean, meeting people of this caliber and people who have done great things in terms of space travel and just even STEM in general. Just meeting them is kind of... it's very inspirational."
While Halpern said he's confident in his future path, Gatens said she hopes students know it's okay to not know.
"We don't have it all figured out," she said. "We didn't certainly plot our career paths to be astronaut and director of the International Space Station."
Words of caution and encouragement for a room of students eager to find their paths.