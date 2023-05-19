Former longtime West Lafayette school board member Karen Springer dies

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) - Former longtime West Lafayette school board member Karen Springer has died. The West Lafayette Community School Corporation made the announcement on social media Friday evening.
Springer served on the school board for more than 24 years. She narrowly lost her seat on the board in last year's election.
This past October, Springer was named best school board member in the state by the Indiana School Boards Association.
She notably only missed four board meetings in her time serving. Springer was also a member of the West Lafayette Parks and Rec Board for 20 years.
No cause of death was released in the school's statement.