Former Lafayette teacher charged with child seduction, sexual battery

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Former Lafayette Jefferson High School teacher and choir director Ja'Shon Burks is charged with 15 felony counts, including 11 counts of child seduction and four counts of sexual battery. He was booked into the Tippecanoe County Jail Wednesday morning.
Lafayette Police Detective Kent Hesher writes in the probable cause affidavit that on September 28, 2022, police were told about an employee of the Lafayette School Corporation sexually harassing and abusing several female students.
"Officers were contacted by Principal Mark Preston immediately after he was approached by students reporting the inappropriate conduct," the affidavit reads.
Multiple victims were interviewed and they describe instances of Burks touching their legs, inner thighs, buttocks, breasts and undergarments. One alleged victim describes being touched under and over her clothing, another says Burks would only touch her over her clothing.
One victim said "During a group activity with students in January [2022], Burks went into detail about his sex life and discussed being in an orgy, making girls orgasm, having anal sex, and using drugs," according to court documents. Multiple students who were interviewed also describe Burks asking when they would turn eighteen and saying he would leave his wife for them.
Lafayette School Corporation Surveillance footage watched by Lafayette Police shows Burks touching one student on the leg, shoulders, back and thighs near her buttocks.
In an interview with police, one student said during a trip to St. Mary’s
College in February 2022, she was complaining to Burks on the bus about her relationship problems. Burks told her that she was beautiful and touched her upper thigh. She told police Burks slid his hand up her thigh near her crotch area and eventually Burks touched her crotch outside of her pants.
Eight student interviews are listed in the affidavit, all of them including similar stories about Burks' behavior.
As News 18 has previously reported, two Lafayette families are suing Lafayette School Corporation and Burks in civil court. The complaint in that lawsuit lists four other teachers or coaches employed by Lafayette School Corporation who have been accused of, or charged with, sexual misconduct against students.
Lafayette School Corporation has not responded to News 18's request for comment as of the publication of this article.