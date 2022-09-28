Food Finders teams up with Ivy Tech for Job Readiness Certification program

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Food Finders Food Bank is joining forces with Ivy Tech Community College of Lafayette for their Job Readiness Certification program.
The program aims to help those who are unemployed or underemployed to earn a certificate in Job Readiness in less than a month.
The class is free and is led by Ivy Tech career coaches. It helps participants with interviewing skills, discuss appropriate work attire, improving resumes and cover letters, and more.
Food Finders CEO Katy Bunder says having better employment opportunities helps fight food insecurity.
"You ask yourself, 'What are the root causes of hunger?' ... I think the more people that have jobs that pay enough, the fewer people will need food from Food Finders. So that is our aim is to shorten the line."
Bunder also told News 18 that this program is a good example of Food Finders following their motto.
"We have long been involved in trying to help our food pantry clients get jobs because we know that one of the leading contributors to food insecurity is lack of income," Bunder said. "Our motto is 'Solving Hunger Today, Ending Hunger Tomorrow."